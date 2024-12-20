Even Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey struggles with gift wrapping: Watch

Mariah Carey documented her gift-wrapping skills in a hilarious video

Mariah Carey may be the undisputed Queen of Christmas, but she has proven that not all festive tasks are her forte.

On Thursday, December 19, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker gave fans a good laugh with a video of herself attempting to wrap a gift.

"Wrapping gifts is NOT as easy as it looks!! What gifts are you wrapping this year??" Carey, 55, captioned the hilarious clip, which showed her seated in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

In the video, she showed "super cute" white faux fur earmuffs embroidered with her initials before placing them in her official Mariah Carey Christmas gift wrap.

"This is really, really not my thing," the five-time Grammy Award winner confessed moments after struggling to wrap the sheet around the earmuffs.

Using oversized scissors to cut the wrapping paper, she quipped, "This is my own freaking paper. Come on, you see this? I don't want to be doing this, and the scissors are huge. Who is doing this to me?"

Amid the chaotic wrapping session one inevitable thing happned: a piece of tape got stuck on her nails. However that did not stop the It's a Wrap singer from bundling the gift like a massive piece of candy.

Carey’s playful video comes after her Christmas Time tour was concluded at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 17.