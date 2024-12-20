Timothée Chalamet reveals if Kylie Jenner will spend Christmas with him

Kylie Jenner's family has opted for a more intimate celebration this year

Timothée Chalamet has confirmed that his girlfriend Kylie Jenner won’t be spending Christmas with him this year. Instead, it's all about the family for the lovebirds.

During his appearance on This Past Weekend podcast earlier this week, the Wonka star, 28, revealed that he will be celebrating the holiday in New York City with his “new little niece,” after his sister Pauline Chalamet welcomed her first child in September.

Kylie, 27, will be staying in California, where she traditionally spends Christmas with her two children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Despite their deepening romance — which was on full display at the A Complete Unknown afterparty earlier this week — the couple is opting for separate celebrations this holiday season.

An insider recently told People magazine that Kylie has “never been in love like this before” and that she’s “incredibly happy” with Chalamet. Her family, they say, loves him, noting that he’s discreet, always has her back, and is a true gentleman.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenners are opting for a quieter Christmas Eve this year, as Kim Kardashian shared that ongoing home construction meant they were scaling back their usual extravagant celebrations.

But, as Kim put it, “We’re still dressing up to the nines, because that’s what we do.”