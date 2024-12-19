Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dance in each other’s arms at Eras Tour party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated her 35th birthday in Eras Tour special party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce matched each other’s freak as they danced the night away at her Eras Tour celebration party.

The power couple, both 35, celebrated the wrap of her record-breaking Eras Tour at a gathering with all their friends on Wednesday night.

While the couple has not posted anything about the evening, Ross Travis, who is one of Kelce’s closest friends, took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party.

“Epic night for an Epic run,” Ross wrote in the caption alongside a carousel featuring multiple fun-filled snaps.

One of the photos showed the tight end and pop superstar dancing together as they threw their arms in the air.

In another snap, Travis was seen singing into a microphone while he grinned at the camera and leaned in to Taylor, who gave a big smile.

Swifties went into a frenzy on social media as they found out that the Eras Tour themed party was planned as a surprise birthday party for the Anti-Hero hitmaker, by her beau.

A few days before the big celebration, the 14-time-Grammy winner celebrated her 35th birthday in an intimate outing with the Grotoesquerie star.