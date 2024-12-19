Khloe Kardashian concerns fan with alarming detail in Christmas photo

Khloe Kardashian shares risky Christmas decoration

Khloe Kardashian has shared insight into her Christmas preparations as she excitedly decorated her mansion.

The 40-year-old socialite took to Instagram to share multiple videos featuring her holiday season décor in her mansion in California.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans spotted one detail in the pictures that they dubbed very dangerous.

The ‘dangerous’ detail was seen in the Kardashians star’s Instagram stories on Tuesday, December 19th.

Social media users noted that Khloe had placed candles next to the pieces of her Christmas tree garland used as a decoration in the middle of her dining table.

The media personality arranged several candles in glass vases with strong flames burning, among the tree branches.

A concerned fan wrote, “This could be dangerous,” in the comments.

Another added, “She has like a zillion lights in her place.”

Khloe also shared two posts showing around her decorated house for Christmas.

Candle fires cause an estimated 15,600 house fires, 150 deaths, and 1,270 injuries each year in the US, resulting in three percent of all fire related incidents.

Others were critical of the fact that there appeared to be no ornaments on her trees, but there were some crystal ones.