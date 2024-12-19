Megan Thee Stallion confirms new album set for 2025: 'Be ready Hotties'

The Grammy-winning rapper is already planning the release of 'Act III'

Megan Thee Stallion is already gearing up for her next act.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 29, teased her upcoming album, Megan: Act III, set to drop in 2025, with an exciting post on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, December 18.

Responding to a fan account celebrating her 2024 fashion highlights, Megan wrote, "Real Hot Girl S**t ACT 3 2025 … be ready hotties."

The announcement sent her loyal Hotties into a frenzy.

One fan tweeted, “ALREADY TEASING ACT 3 OMMMGGGG,” while another hyped up Megan’s hit-making streak, adding, “Nothing but hits comin out of the stable! We're readyyyyyyyyy to be fed AGAIN.”

Megan’s upcoming release will follow a busy 2024, which saw her drop Megan in June. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits showcasing her versatility.

She kept the momentum going with Megan: Act II in October, collaborating with big names like RM, Flo Milli, Spiritbox, and Twice.

While Megan’s tweet didn’t reveal much about Act III, it’s clear her Hotties are already counting down the days.