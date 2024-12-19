Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ hits new milestone following Eras Tour end

Taylor Swift's 'Lover' breaks record half a decade after release

Taylor Swift fans are still in love with Lover five years after its release.

The 35-year-old songstress has released many timeless albums and one such album is Lover, not only for the fans but for new listeners as well.

According to a Forbes’ report, the album “has taken on a second life” after its mega release five years earlier.

Swift’s album now lives in the U.K. chart for 260 weeks, five years after the pop album’s release.

At this time, the 14-time-Grammy winner’s album has marked a milestone with its long shelf-life, by staying in the top 40 or 39 for the long span of half a decade.

Lover is the Eras Tour performer’s second full-length to spend five years on the U.K.’s albums chart, following behind another pop gem, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The outlet further detailed that Folklore is slowly crawling up to join the other two albums as it is up to 229 turns on the tally, and will likely be gaining more over time.

Although Lover was released at a tumultuous time, as its promotion was put on hold during Covid-19, it still made its space in the pop industry and sustained it.

After the start of her record-breaking Eras Tour, Cruel Summer, from Lover picked up on the charts once again.