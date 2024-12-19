Duchess Sophie arrives for Royal festivities, while key Royals are a no-show

Duchess Sophie makes a festive entrance at Palace lunch.

Duchess Sophie and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived in style at Buckingham Palace today, joining King Charles for his festive Christmas lunch.

Dressed to impress, Sophie opted for a chic polka-dot ensemble topped with a cream coat, perfectly blending glamour with seasonal elegance.

She was joined by her husband, Prince Edward, as the couple made their entrance.

The annual gathering, held just days before Christmas, brings together around 70 members of the Royal Family for a joyful reunion.

Earlier, King Charles was spotted arriving in the iconic State Bentley, looking sharp in a tailored suit and blue tie.

Ever the gracious host, the King waved to delighted tourists gathered outside the palace gates, accompanied by his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.

This year’s celebration, however, is missing two key players—Prince William and Princess Kate. The Waleses are already in Norfolk, as planned, gearing up for a cozy Christmas at Sandringham.

A royal insider shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "looking forward to spending Christmas at Sandringham with the family, as usual"

Notably absent from today’s gathering is Prince Andrew, who withdrew following renewed scrutiny over his association with alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

Reports suggest the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson decided to skip both the Buckingham Palace lunch and the traditional Sandringham Christmas celebrations to avoid further controversy.