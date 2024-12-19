Royal family releases new heartwarming video as Prince Andrew leaves Windsor

King Charles III's office has shared a meaningful message with a heartwarming video hours after Prince Andrew was seen leaving the royal residence amid ongoing scandal.

The Not Forgotten and the Royal Family's social media accounts jointly released the video from an event at St James’s Palace.

A meaningful message was also released along with the video, which read: "A wonderful afternoon for injured veterans at St James’s Palace, hosted in the beautiful State Apartments by HRH The Duke of Gloucester.

It added: "An unforgettable experience like this can give struggling and isolated veterans a vital mental lift at this time of year."

The video explains how the Firm values its heroes on every occasion.

Not Forgotten Association (known as 'The Not Forgotten') is a British Armed Forces registered charity for serving and ex-servicemen and women that operates throughout the United Kingdom.

It provides entertainment, social activities, challenge holidays and respite breaks for those who are wounded, injured, and sick.

The post comes hours after the Duke of York was spotted breaking cover for the first time since pulling out of the Royal Family Christmas amid the Chinese 'spy' row.