Tom Cruise 'secret date' with mystery woman sparks curiosity

Tom Cruise, American legendary actor who is best known for his hit movies, was recently captured with mystery woman in a very great spirit as he made modish appearance at London's popular chic Firehouse.

The Hollywood star looked dashing with the outfit as he stepped out of his car and was seen dropping off some girl at the swanky restaurant looking happy as ever.

Donned in dark coat, the Mission: Impossible star was with his security guard as they arrived at their destination, meanwhile, the unknown woman got out of the car and parted ways with the actor and made her way towards entrance.

Tom, who called it quits with his ex-wife Katie Holmes back in 2012 after spending six years together, looked stunning as ever wearing fluffy hood and white coat, complimented them with his flared blue jeans and platform shoes.

Whereas, the 'secret person' appeared in such gloomy mood which grabbed everyone's attention as she headed to have dinner while Tom decided to leave.

However, Tom Cruise earlier made headlines with his romance speculations with Spanish singer Victoria Canal, 26, as the two of them captured spending cosy time together.