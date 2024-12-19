'Friends' star officially signs 'Scream 7'

Courtney Cox has been a vital part of 'Scream' since 1996

Courtney Cox, widely known as Monica Geller from Friends, has officially signed the upcoming installment of Scream.

Cox has already been a vital part of the horror franchise ever since the first film released in 1996.

She has been playing the role of 'Gale Weathers' alongside fellow actor Neve Campbell.

Back in September, the 60-year-old actress and filmmaker told a publication that she is yet to sign Scream 7.

"I'm not officially signed on. I'm not, but there will be a Scream 7.”

But as per the latest reports of Variety, Courtney has finally reached a deal with the makers and has officially signed on to play Gale in the new film.

As far as Campbell’s role is concerned, sources claimed that the actress will be returning in the new sequel however, she skipped the sixth part that released in 2023.

The shoot for the all-new horror flick is all set to kickstart in Atlanta this month. Meanwhile, the plot and story line has kept under wraps.

The seventh entry, backed by Paramount pictures, will also feature Roger Jackson, Patrick Dempsey, Isabel May and Mckenna Grace.