Prince Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card labelled 'Odd'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2024 Christmas card has come under fire, with royal correspondent Cameron Walker branding it "odd" and claiming it lacks the couple’s signature "personality."

Speaking to GB News, Walker remarked, "Harry recently told the New York Times he’s happy with his life in America alongside Meghan and their children. But this card? It felt strangely detached."

The card, released as part of the Sussexes' annual festive tradition, raised eyebrows with its formal wording: "On behalf of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan."

Walker suggested the phrasing seemed more like an official memo than a warm seasonal greeting, leaving some wondering if the personal touch had gone AWOL.

Royal watchers got a festive treat with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2024 Christmas card, offering a rare glimpse of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, the card hasn’t escaped a bit of royal critique.

The main image captures a tender moment: Meghan smiling at Archie as Harry crouches to greet Lilibet, her fiery red hair mirroring her brother’s.

Yet, royal correspondent Cameron called the card "odd" and felt it lacked the couple’s usual flair.

"We have one lovely photo of Harry, Meghan, and their kids. Then there’s another of Harry and Meghan looking all loved up—again, lovely. But the rest? A sporadic mix of their year, like highlights from their Colombia and Nigeria trips.

It just felt like someone else put it together," he commented.