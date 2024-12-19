Princess Kate and William RSVP 'No' to Royal Christmas turkey tasting

Prince William and Princess Kate have given today's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace a royal miss!

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both opted to skip the wider family gathering, choosing instead to cozy up in Norfolk, where they've reportedly been all along.

Sources reveal the couple is sticking to tradition and eagerly looking forward to spending Christmas at Sandringham, as usual. Looks like the Cambridges are all about saving their holiday spirit for the big day.

While King Charles is hosting his biggest festive gathering in years, with around 45 relatives set to join him at Sandringham, today’s lunch offers a chance for those not attending the main event to reconnect.

After two years at Windsor Castle, the tradition returns to Buckingham Palace, echoing the late Queen Elizabeth’s cherished festive get-togethers.

Prince Andrew is officially off the guest list for today's pre-Christmas lunch at The Palace.

The embattled royal, now facing scrutiny over his ties to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, has chosen to remain at Royal Lodge instead.

Sources suggest it was ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who nudged him to sit this one out, advising Andrew to keep a low profile and dodge the potential drama.

The former couple are reportedly planning a quieter Christmas at Royal Lodge rather than joining the family.