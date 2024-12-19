Kensington Palace delights fans with new video message

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are en route Sandringham to kick off their Christmas holidays, shared a much-anticipated announcement.

Kate Middleton, who held her Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, had sent out selective invitations for the special evening. She also curated a list of special guest performers to reflect on the theme of ‘love and empathy’.

The Kensington Palace on Wednesday shared a glimpse from the carol concert, which is set to premiere in a few days for the public.

“I had the pleasure of performing at the @princeandprincessofwales 2024 Together at Christmas Carol Service, which was all about love, empathy and how much we need each other,” the message read alongside the video shared with musician Jp Cooper. “Tune in at 7:30pm on @itv and @itvxofficial this Christmas Eve.”

Meanwhile, King Charles and other royals are wrapping up their final engagements for the year before they can head to the Sandringham Castle for their annual traditional Christmas celebrations.

According to Prince William, who previously shared that around 45 members of the royal family will be gathering this time around.

However, it appears that number is about to drop since Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson dropped out of the celebration after the Chinese spy scandal plagued the Duke of York once again. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will also not be joining as they will spend the holiday with their in-laws.

Otherwise, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by Kate and William along with their children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 6.