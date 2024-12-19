Dwayne Johnson on returning to wrestling ring after 11 years

Dwayne Johnson's honest confession about WWE comeback

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently explained why it’s tough to head back to a WWE wrestling ring after 11 years.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the opening of Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana in Honolulu., the Red Notice actor said, “It’s incredibly hard,” especially at the age of 52.

“The training becomes really extensive, and the training camp becomes extensive,” he remarked.

While discussing about training zone for WrestleMania 40 earlier this year, Dwayne mentioned, “I went [to] training camp for WrestleMania, which was about an eight- to nine-week training camp.”

“It’s really fast, and fortunately, I was able to get through it all,” he remarked.

It’s speculated that Dwayne would return to the ring for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next year.

Interestingly, the Jungle Cruise actor teamed with Roman Reigns and faced off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, whom he calls “great dance partners” in April.

The outlet reported that Dwayne also took seven-week training camp for 2025’s The Smashing Machine before closing out the year filming the live-action Moana.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dwayne also promoted his two movies this year; Red One and the animated sequel Moana 2.

“Red One is special. It's our little Christmas movie, as I like to call it, but also on the Moana 2 of it all, it's really been this incredible global embrace of our Polynesian culture and how really amazing that is,” he told the outlet.

Dwayne added, “So it's a good time.”