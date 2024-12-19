Tom Cruise delights Timothée Chalamet at ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere

Tom Cruise makes a surprising appearance at the A Complete Unknown screening.

Tom Cruise surprised Timothée Chalamet as he made a show-stopping appearance at A Complete Unknown screening held in London.

The Mission: Impossible actor stepped out to the star-studded premiere on December 18th, at the Ham Yard Hotel, where he was spotted greeting the Little Women actor with a firm handshake.

The duo appeared to be in high spirits as they posed for a couple of lighthearted pictures at the event.

The movie, which is a biopic about legendry singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, sees Chalamet as the iconic musician.

This wasn't the first time the Hollywood icon showed up to support the Wonka actor.

Previously, the Dune artist revealed to GQ Magazine Cruise penned a sweet advice to him via email to lift his spirits about future roles.

In his message, Cruise, who is known for performing his daring stunts, included a list of top trainers and coaches in areas like motorcycle riding and helicopter flying, encouraging Chalamet to embrace the physical demands of his career.

“He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So, it's up to you. The email was really like a war cry,” revealed Chalamet.

The event also reunited Cruise with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez in the biopic, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Chalamet also expressed his admiration for Top Gun: Maverick star, admitting to having watched the film eight times, as per the outlet.

In addition to Chalamet and Barbaro, A Complete Unknown features Edward Norton and Elle Fanning. The movie is slated to be released on December, 25th.