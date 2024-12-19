Tarek El Moussa pokes fun at ex Christina Haack's 3rd Husband Josh Hall

Tarek El Moussa's Josh Hall joke

Tarek El Moussa got a joke up his sleeve.

The reality star shared his candid thoughts on ex-wife Christina Haack’s estranged husband, Josh Hall, after a lighthearted exchange on Instagram.

The Flipping El Moussas star responded to Christina’s playful comment on a recent Instagram Reel posted jointly with his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

The couple discussed their upcoming HGTV show, The Flip Off, which premieres on January 29. The series features Tarek and Heather competing against Christina in house-flipping challenges.

Christina teased in the comments about a potential second season, saying, “Only if @theheatherraeelmoussa is my partner next time. Tarek you can have Josh.”

Josh Hall, who originally planned to be Christina’s partner on the show, filed for divorce in July after three years of marriage.

Tarek didn’t hold back in his response, making a playful jab at Josh, “Even with Josh slowing me down, I can still beat the girls.”

Christina quickly fired back with, “Game on.”

Sharing the banter on his Instagram Stories, Tarek leaned into the competition with his ex-wife as they prepare for the show’s premiere.

In the same video, Heather reflected on how filming the series helped bring the trio closer, despite past challenges in their co-parenting dynamic.

“I feel like it was fun. It brought us all together in a different way,” Heather shared. “They haven’t filmed together in years, and her and I have never filmed together or worked together.”

Christina and Tarek were married for seven years and co-hosted HGTV’s Flip or Flop even after their 2016 split.

The former couple share two children, daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9. Tarek later married Heather Rae El Moussa in October 2021, and the two welcomed their son Tristan in January 2023.