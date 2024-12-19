Taylor Swift fans believe she took a dig at Joe Alwyn in ‘Bejeweled’ video

Taylor Swift's fans note subtle detail in 'Bejeweled' bts video

Taylor Swift recently released “Behind the Scenes” videos of Midnights songs on her Youtube and Swifties believe there is a curious edit about Joe Alwyn in them.

The 35-year-old pop superstar’s team posted a series of videos on her birthday, of her hit tracks Anti-Hero and Bejeweled.

One of the clips in the Bejeweled video, Swift was seen speaking to makeup mogul Pat McGrath with her iPhone in hand.

Swifties shared screenshots of the scene on social media, noting that when the 14-time-Grammy winner clicked on her phone screen, it showed a rare, never-before-seen picture of her cuddling then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The previously released official video does not show the picture and a black screen appeared instead.

Swift has not officially responded to the fans’ speculations but it appeared to Swifties, that the original footage was edited to blur out the picture of the exes.

A fan wrote on Instagram, “The reason they go so far as to blur out her wallpaper says a lot about how far she’s willing to go to not have her privacy taken.”

While another added, “The fact that they blurred it out is so weird. Everyone knows she was with Joe at the time, it’s not some ground-breaking secret.”

Swift and Alwyn broke up in 2023 after dating for six years.