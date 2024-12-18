Buckingham Palace makes big statement after Prince Andrew's announcement

King Charles office has shared a big news about King Charles latest move amid Prince Andrew's decision to pull out of Buckingham Palace key event.

The royal family's social media accounts have released King Charles latest photos as he honoured, Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Thomas at the Palace.

The Palace states: "Congratulations to all who received honours during today’s Investiture ceremonies, including film director Christopher Nolan and film producer Emma Thomas.

"The couple were recognised for their extraordinary contribution to Film, with their partnership producing major blockbusters such as The Dark Knight trilogy and Oppenheimer.

"How many of these Nolan-Thomas films can you identify?"

The statement comes amid reports that the Duke of York has decided not to join the rest of the royal family for a pre-Christmas celebration at Buckingham Palace this week over his alleged connections to a "spy".

Red Bull Formula One team principal Christian Horner has also been honoured with a CBE by the monarch on Wednesday, describing the monarch as "charming" during the investiture ceremony.

The 51-year-old motorsport executive, who was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours list, received the award for his distinguished services to motorsport.