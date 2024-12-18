Princess Beatrice may make 'emotional' decision amid Eugenie's latest plan

The Duke of York is expected to opt for the Sandringham walk

A royal expert has proposed that Princess Beatrice may change her Christmas plans in order to make sure that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are not alone during the holidays.

Beatrice could make adjustments to her plans to celebrate with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family, despite the initial plans she had so her parents aren't left alone.

This thought is being considered in light of reports that Andrew and Sarah won't be present at the traditional Royal gathering in Sandringham this year.

The Duke of York, whose reputation is under threat, is expected to opt for the Sandringham walk to St Mary Magdalene Church and the pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.



In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Seward conveyed her belief that Beatrice will make sure her parents aren’t left alone, emphasising that she wants to be with them during the festive season.

"Somehow or other, I think that Fergie and Andrew will be with Beatrice, Edo and the kids, either at Royal Lodge or the in-laws.

"She is very close to her father and will want to support him and be with him at this time."

The King and other senior royals are reportedly frustrated with Prince Andrew. Sources have confirmed that Andrew made the right decision in choosing to step back from the Christmas gathering.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Beatrice's sister, Eugenie, and her family have been invited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas in Montecito, California.

Insiders from the Express hinted that Eugenie's family might plan a post-Christmas trip to the U.S., providing a valuable opportunity for her children to bond with Archie and Lilibet.