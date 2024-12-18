Sutton Foster's greatest hits: A look back at her amazing performances

Sutton Foster's greatest hits: A look back at her beloved performances

Hollywood actress Sutton Foster, who is an acclaimed singer and dancer, has made a profound impact in musical theatre and television.

With a lifelong dedication to the performing arts, the 49-year-old captivated audiences with her vibrant energy and remarkable versatility across Broadway, TV, and film.

Hugh Jackman’s rumoured girlfriend marked her breakout role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, marked a turning point in her career, as she showcased her extraordinary skills and earned Tony Award for best actress.

Foster's journey began with early involvement in dance and music, participating in auditions and competitions, and gaining stage experience in productions like Grease and Les Misérables.

After her success in Millie, she built her reputation with memorable roles such as Jo March in Little Women and as Janet Van De Graaff in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Her acclaimed performance as Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes earned her a second Tony Award and solidified her standing in the Broadway community.

In television, she gained recognition in the 2012 series Bunheads as Michelle Simms, a showgirl-turned-ballet teacher, further broadening her audience reach.

However, Sutton Foster's multifaceted career continues to inspire many in the arts.