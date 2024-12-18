Daddy Yankee accuses estranged wife of taking $100 Million from company

Daddy Yankee files a lawsuit against estranged wife

Daddy Yankee has accused his estranged wife Mireddys Gonzalez of withdrawing a sum of $100 million from two of his music companies without his knowledge.

The 47-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against Gonzalez in San Juan, Puerto Rico claiming that she took $80 million and $20 million from El Cartel Records and Los Cangris, respectively.

The Grammy-nominated rapper claimed that the withdrawal from Los Cangris directly breached “warnings received and express requests that she put a stop to any management and initiative that would compromise the company's finances,” in the legal documents.

The Gasolina singer dubbed the transaction as “desperate” and a repetition of Gonzalez’s pattern of financial misconduct in concert with her sister Ayeicha Gonzalez Castellanos.

Daddy Yankee’s legal team alleged in court, “It now becomes evident why she has wanted to keep him in the dark and deny him information about the withdrawals and cash movements that she and her sister make behind his back.”

The Despacito vocalist founded El Cartel Records and appointed Gonzalez as the CEO, while her sister worked as a secretary-treasurer for the company.