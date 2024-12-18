Shiloh Jolie takes big decision amid Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt split

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie shares her experience on working with Sean Diddy Combs

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie has decided to make a major move amid her parents split.

The actress is reportedly parting ways with her daughter as Shiloh announced moving out from Angelina’s home.

A close source revealed that she has taken the step due to her personal reasons.

The insider exclaimed, “It’s all happening so quickly.” They further asserted, “One by one, her kids are moving out, and no matter how natural it is in the cycle of life, it’s just very hard for Angelina to come to terms with.”

They continued, “It’s especially nerve-racking for Ange to send Shiloh into the world because she wants to pursue dance, and it’s not a traditional career path."

The Kung Fu Panda 3 actress wants to live with friends while she studies dance, which means she won’t be on a university campus with all the protections that come with living in a dorm.

The insider also shed light on Academy Award winner's reaction, saying that she feels proud of her daughter as Shiloh has taken step to fulfill her dreams.

The sources concluded with sharing that Shiloh is quite a free spirit and the idea of her being out on her own terrifies Angelina Jolie.

