Prince Andrew steps out amid uncertainty over Royal event appearance

Duke of York spotted out and about ahead of Christmas.

Prince Andrew was spotted this morning behind the wheel of his trusty Range Rover, cruising away from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Dressed in a navy shirt and maroon jumper, the 64-year-old Duke of York is making his first appearance since the news broke that he won’t be joining the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham.

Instead, he’ll be enjoying the holiday at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Meanwhile, daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are opting for family time with their in-laws.

But with the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace looming tomorrow.

The Royal Family’s annual pre-Christmas gathering, a festive tradition where King Charles greets over 70 relatives before heading to Sandringham, is fast approaching.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have both received invites to the bash, but it seems there’s still no official word on whether they’ll be making an appearance tomorrow.

After pulling out of the public events on Christmas Day last year—following the scandal over Andrew’s ties to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo—it looks like the Duke is determined to show up for the private family lunch this time.