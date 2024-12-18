Queen Camilla hosts pre-Christmas celebration as Royals gear up for Sandringham reunion

Queen Camilla is gearing up to host her family for Christmas at Sandringham for the first time this year, but the festive season also brought a personal milestone to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the 77-year-old Queen marked her son Tom Parker Bowles’ 50th birthday. The food critic and author, known for his culinary expertise, reached the half-century milestone on December 18.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Tom shared his plans for the occasion, saying he’s "planning a couple of lunches to celebrate."

The writer, who has two teenage children—Lola, 17, and Freddy, 14—with his ex-wife and fashion editor Sara Buys, looks set to toast his big day in style.

Camilla, who shares Tom and her daughter Laura Lopes with her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles, is expected to blend festive cheer with family celebrations as the countdown to Sandringham begins.

Tom Parker Bowles is not just celebrating his 50th birthday but also embracing a fresh chapter in his life.

The food critic and author, who has penned numerous cookbooks—including his latest, Cooking and the Crown, which explores recipes from Queen Victoria’s era to King Charles’ reign—has been making some notable lifestyle changes.

In an interview with HELLO! back in October, Tom revealed he’s been scaling back on indulgences ahead of hitting the milestone age.

"I’m eating and drinking less," he shared, adding that he’s also taken up Pilates to stay fit.

However, the classes come with their own quirks. "Everyone else is 20 and toned and chiselled," Tom joked. "Sometimes I’m the only bloke there, so I sit in the corner."

With his birthday plans involving "a couple of lunches to celebrate," it seems Tom is striking the perfect balance between his love of food and his commitment to wellness.