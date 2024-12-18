50 Cent exposes Sean Diddy's strange request triggers feud

50 Cent, American rapper and songwriter, recently gave a peek behind the curtain as he shared some bizarre details about his long running feud with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Both rapper's fight, which got stretched a lot over past few years, recently took a center stage once again when Cent talked about Diddy's strange request.

During his recent podcast with Andrew Schulz’s on Flagrant, the 49-year-old rapper got in amusing chit chat with his fellow entertainer hots and guests.

"The last thing I saw was like a guy there he was like yo he pushed me into a truck. It really hurt. I was like yo look I can find other things to do," the rapper shared.

Andrew later candidly asked Cent how he reacted to Diddy's invitation to shopping. The rapper said that he surely felt really awkward about the suggestion and decided to step back.

He went on expressing: "We gotta hang out now like do know like hang out hey y'all. So I don't know man, I take you shop and just flash you. Can give me the hush and I was looking in and I was like, let me just move away from him because I'm a mess up to win."

However, Sean "Diddy" Combs and his fellow rapper Jay-Z are now strongly entangled in serious legal battle as they were accused of raping a 13 years old minor girl.