Tom Holland shares 'level of secrecy' Christopher Nolan maintains for new film

Even Tom Holland is unaware of the exact plot of the new movie

Oppenheimer director has publicized that he is coming up with a new film, however, he has been tight-lipped about the plot of the movie.

The only thing clear about the upcoming project is its star-studded cast which includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o.

Tom, who will be starring in the film, even he doesn’t know much about the film.

While talking about the forthcoming film, the Spider Man: No Way Home star said ‘everything is very hush-hush’ even though he has had a meeting with the director.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know anything about it," Holland unveiled while conversing on the Dish Podcast.

"I'm super excited. Everything is very very hush-hush. I met with him; it was awesome.”

According to the 28-year-old English actor, Nolan ‘kind of loosely pitched what it was. I'm sure when he's ready, he'll announce what it is.’

Uncharted star told one of the hosts on the podcast Nick Grimshaw that all he knows is ‘it's a film with Christopher Nolan.’

The Dark Knight director’s new movie, which is also written by him, is all set to release on July 17, 2026.