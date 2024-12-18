Kate Middleton turns deaf ear to 'anxious' Meghan Markle plea

Kate Middleton turns deaf ear to 'anxious' Meghan Markle emotional plea

Princess Kate no longer wants to play the role of a 'peacemaker' between the royal family and Prince Harry, a new report unveils.

According to Heat Magazine, the Princess of Wales left Meghan Markle 'frustrated' by not putting the same efforts into softening her husband Prince William's heart for the Duke of Sussex.

An insider revealed, "Meghan is well aware that William has major reservations about making peace with Harry, let alone inviting him back into the fold."

The source shared, "But she believes he would be a lot more inclined if he had more encouragement from others, especially Kate, who – in her mind – aren’t doing enough to soften William’s stance."

Moreover, the report claimed that the former Suits actress is "very anxious" as she doesn't want to appear "critical" of Kate, especially after her brutal cancer battle.

However, Meghan "does privately find it frustrating that she isn’t stepping up more to help Harry — especially as she’s touted as the peacemaker," the source said.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. Since then, the couple made it into the bad books of the royal family especially the future King William due to their inappropriate remarks about the key members of the Firm including Catherine.

Earlier, reports suggested that Kate Middleton could play the role of a potential peacemaker as she realised the value of family after her cancer journey.

But, no it seems that the Princess is not going against the will of her husband.