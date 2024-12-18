Cillian Murphy shares thrilling update on 'Peaky Blinders' film

Cillian Murphy teases exciting news on the new 'Peaky Blinders' film

Cillian Murphy, Oscar-winning Irish actor, opened up about the process of figuring out a new chapter for the Peaky Blinders film.

"I felt like we ended the TV show very elegantly," the Oppenheimer star told in an interview with the Entertainment Weekly.

"It took us a long time to really figure out the story, and figure out what the next chapter would be and how to tell it cinematically and not episodically," the Dunkirk actor revealed while discussing about the "ambiguous" and "clever" ending of the series.

Feeling happy on the outcome, the 48-year-old artist said, "I think we've managed to do it, and we've got a killer script, so I'm really excited to do it now."

The historic-drama film is a prolong project, which is slowly progressing since the conclusion of Peaky Blinders series during pandemic.

Addressing the gradual development of the film, Murphy explained, "You just have to be patient, though. You can't just make the film for the sake of making the film."

Murphy further emphasised on being "patient" as he doesn’t want to rush into the things instead, he wishes to "make film that satisfies the fans."

He continued, "You don't want to make something [that's not good], and people go, 'Eh, just watch the TV show.' It has to take it up another notch. And I think this one will."

Murphy plays Thomas Shelby in the detective fiction series. The thriller drama tells a story of the criminal gang of the same name. Led by Thomas, as they control Birmingham during the 1920s and 1930s.

It is important to mention that the release date for the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film has not been revealed yet.