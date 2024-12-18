Khloe Kardashian gives sneak peek into her home's pre-Christmas preparations

Khloe Kardashian has recently delighted her fans by giving a rare glimpse into her pre-holiday preparations.

On December 17, the-mother-of-two shared her stunning Christmas decorations inside her massive $17 million home on her Instagram stories.

Khloe began her post by releasing a clip of her cat pawing at one of the crystal ornaments.

In another snapshot, the 40-year-old socialite can be seen enjoying a sweet moment with her children, True and Tatum, along with their cousin, Dream Kardashian.

Notably, the three kids were playing beside the beautiful Christmas tree.

Khloe’s post came after a week her sister Kim Kardashian revealed that she would not be celebrating the upcoming holidays on a grand scale.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the 44-year-old makeup mogul mentioned that her holiday festivities would be more low-key due to the ongoing maintenance.

Kim stated, "We're doing a low-key Christmas Eve party this year just because we have a lot of construction going on."

"We've had some legendary Christmas Eve parties and they're just beginning," the mother-of-four added.

However, Khloé has not confirmed whether she will also be skipping Christmas celebrations this year.