BLACKPINK Lisa wows fans with new look in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 teaser

Fans are excited to see BLACKINK's Lisa's new avatar in 'The White Lotus' season 3 new teaser

Lisa has ignited excitement among fans with a new teaser for The White Lotus Season 3.

The BLACKPINK star is set to make her acting debut as Mook in the Emmy-winning anthology series, known for its mix of gripping family drama and murder.

The initial teaser left fans underwhelmed, showing the Thai rapper and singer in a minimal role as a resort staff member.

However, the new teaser has completely flipped the narrative, showcasing Lisa in a breathtaking traditional Thai costume that highlights her versatility and duality.

The stark contrast between her earlier appearance and her new look has fans swooning.

Social media buzzed with excitement as fans praised her transformation.

"The trailer looks dope, and Lisa is looking so beautiful in White Lotus Season 3 teaser… super excited for the new season," one fan wrote.

While another added, "Ooh, definitely #LISA will surprise us in Season 3. ACTRESS LISA IS COMING."

Adding to the excitement, eagle-eyed fans compared Lisa’s traditional attire in the teaser with an old photo of her as a teenager wearing a similar outfit, sparking nostalgia.

Directed by Mike White, The White Lotus Season 3 is set to premiere on February 16.