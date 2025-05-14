Tom Cruise offers nugget of wisdom to potential actors

Tom Cruise has recently offered nugget of wisdom for new lot of actors.

After receiving the British Film Institute Fellowship honour on May 12, the Top Gun star spoke to the audience revealing that he learned his acting skills by watching movies as he never attended movie schools or took technical training.

Tom also urged young students to focus on movie-making skills, saying, “It is important to understand the tools around you. There is tech.”

“It is like understanding the stage as an actor but for a lot of artists it is not taught in movie school: how to understand the lens and what it can do, and why there is eye movement and recognize the effect it has,” explained The Mummy actor.

Tom shared that he always “tell actors” to “spend time in the editing room, producing a movie, study old movies, recognise what the composition is giving you, know what those lenses are, understand the lighting and how to use it for your benefit”.

“Understand the art form to that degree.’ Brando absolutely understood lighting — all the greats did,” remarked the 62-year-old.

Sharing few tips for movie-making, Tom pointed out that understanding “the tools, the camera, the story structure … the conveying of emotions,” is essential for the actor.

The Jack Reacher actor noted how one of the people he studied was Jack Nicholson.

He noted, “Jack and those guys who came up with him understand that lens.”

Meanwhile, Tom is busy promoting Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, the final movie in the action franchise.