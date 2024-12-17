Finn Wittrock: A peek into his career, life and achievements

Finn Wittrock's acting journey from television to movies

Finn Wittrock has been working in Hollywood for quite some time but he finally gained recognition with his Dandy Mott role in American Horror Story.

Finn, who was born in October 1984, had grown up near the theatres where his father worked in Massachusetts and Los Angeles.

He began studying acting on his own after graduating from high school and enrolled in the drama program at New York's prestigious Juilliard School.

Finn has had different minor roles in TV and movies since 2002, with his first major role being in the show, All My Children in 2009 when he was cast as the young Casanova Damon Miller on the show.

After three seasons, Finn returned to the stage in 2012 where he starred alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman in a Mike Leigh-directed revival of Death of a Salesman.

However, it wasn't until he debuted in AHS season 4 that showcased his acting prowess.

Finn Wittrock’s villainous role in American Horror Story

Finn garnered a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role as Dandy Mott in the FX series American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Speaking to Variety in 2015, Finn said, “The best thing about the show is getting to work with the best people, and really going to dark depths with them.”

Finn also appeared in the AHS seasons: Hotel, Roanoke and 1984.

Interestingly, the actor earned second Emmy nomination for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Other movie credits included Winter's Tale (2014) and Noah (2014).

Finn Wittrock’s collaboration with Ryan Murphy after AHS

Finn not only worked with Ryan in AHS but he also appeared in the HBO movie The Normal Heart in 2014.

Sharing his working experience with Ryan, the actor told Variety, “Ryan always has a way of outdoing himself. It’s hard to keep surprising people everytime.”

Finn Wittrock's acting achievements

In 2014, Finn also worked with Angelina Jolie’s directed Unbroken movie which was based on war story.

Gushing over Angelina, the actor spoke to Collider, adding, “I just think she’s so gifted. It was a blast. It was really a hard, intense shoot, not just for me, but for everybody. And so, it was good to have her as our leading lady.”

In 2015, he co-starred in Adam McKay's drama movie, The Big Short for which he received nominations including Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Movie Awards in 2016.

Finn also played a cameo in the musical La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle and released in December 2016.

In 2017, Finn co-starred alongside Daniel Craig and David Oyelowo in the Sam Gold-directed production of William Shakespeare's Othello.

Besides, Finn starred in the biopic Judy (2019). He was also featured in Netflix drama series, Ratched in 2020.

Finn was also featured as Guy Gardner for the HBO Max live action television series based on Green Lantern in 2021.

Meanwhile, Finn also appeared in the autobiographic documentary Steve! (martin): A documentary in 2 pieces released in 2024.