Cillian Murphy's yet-untitled 'Peaky Blinders' movie finally gets name

'Peaky Blinders' hair and makeup artist shares the title

Peaky Blinders upcoming film’s official title has been confirmed.

Backed by Netflix, the forthcoming movie staring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, will be a continuation of the six seasoned series. It will depict the Shelby’s during the Second World War.

So far, there was no news about the official title of the film, but it has now been shared by the hair and makeup artist on the project named Nadia Stacey.

Taking it to her Instagram, Nadia dropped an illustration of Cillian dressed in the character of Tommy along with Barry Keoghan, whose character is still unknown.

Unveiling the official name, she wrote: “The Immortal Man – Peaky Blinders the movie” she continued saying “One of my favourite jobs ever.”

Stacey further thanked the entire team working on the film while calling it a 'special experience' of her life.

Barry, who previously starred in the Netflix drama alongside Cillian, was taken on-board in the project back in August.

Without revealing much about his character, he told in Josh Horowitz interview: “I read the script, and it’s epic. It’s so f****** epic.”

The new venture will also feature some newcomers including Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson and Jay Lycurgo.