Zoe Ball experiences emotional moment with Robbie Williams

Zoe Ball, British broadcaster, has left her listeners buzzing with bittersweet emotions as she recently hinted at a big career change during an emotional chat with Robbie Williams.

Last month, the 54-year-old left her fans shocked by announcing that she's now stepping down from hosting in Radio 2's Breakfast Show after six most successful years.

During their recent interview with BBC Radio 2, Robbie wished Zoe well for her future endeavors as she talked about her new exciting chapter of life.

"Oh and by the way, congratulations to you on your service to entertainment" the singer began.

He continued, "I know this is not the end completely for you."

"Or is it? I'm taking up gardening. I'm going to work in a garden centre," Zoe further quipped.

However, Robbie went on praising the star for her work and said, "Well I just want to say thank you for your services SO FAR to the entertainment world, to BBC Radio 2, to all that have gone before you and will come after you, but to you in particular."