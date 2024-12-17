'The Beatles' Ringo Starr hopes track 'Now and Then' wins Grammy

Ringo Starr reveals why he wants 'Now and Then' to win Grammy

Ringo Starr from popular band The Beatles has expressed his wish of wanting soundtrack Now and Then to a win a Grammy next year.

The bands song completed last year with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and became a chartbuster as soon as it came out.

It has been nominated as the 'Record of the Year' and 'Best Rock Performance' at the 2025 Grammys.

Ringo hopes the song receives much recognition at the biggest music award show due to certain reasons.

As per Starr, it is ‘the last track by the boys’. In conversation to Music Week, he said: "I'd love to win a Grammy. That's the business I'm in – and the track is good. The last track ever by the boys."

Secondly, the track was initially written by late John Lennon, which was completed later by the surviving members of The Beatles.

While recalling how the Paul McCartney got them all on-board to share the plan to release this special song.

Band’s OG drummer stated: "He said, 'You know that track we did? Well, I put it together. Are you going to play drums on it?'

"I said, 'Sure, send the files over.' That's how we do it now – and I put the drums on and sang on the chorus.”

The 84-year-old continued saying: "He did a great job. He put the strings on and the lead guitar that gave the track its emotion. It worked out really great and let's hope for a Grammy. We'll see; a lot of people are up for Grammys."

Now and Then was released on November 2, 2023 by the English rock band.