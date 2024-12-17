Sabrina Carpenter's childhood dream revealed by her aunt Nancy Cartwright

Cartwright gushed that she 'wouldn't be surprised' if Carpenter won an EGOT soon

Sabrina Carpenter’s path to stardom was no accident — her dreams started young, according to her aunt, Nancy Cartwright.

The Simpsons star revealed on Good Morning America on Monday, December 16, that Carpenter, now 25, knew by the age of 6 that she wanted to work for Disney.

“She knew at age 6... that she wanted to work for Disney,” shared Cartwright, who famously voices Bart Simpson. “That was her dream at age 6.”

Carpenter’s childhood ambition became a reality as she landed voice roles in Disney Channel hits like Phineas and Ferb and Sofia the First, before breaking through as Maya Hart on Girl Meets World.

Today, she’s a chart-topping pop sensation, fresh off opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and boasting six Grammy nominations for her Short 'n Sweet album.

Cartwright couldn’t be prouder of her niece, who she believes is destined for even greater heights. “She has just created her own path, and I wouldn't be surprised one day if she's an EGOT,” the 67-year-old gushed.

Fans first learned of Carpenter’s family ties to the iconic voice actor earlier this year, when Cartwright confirmed the connection in a TikTok. “Isn’t that amazing?” she said, marveling at her superstar niece. “She’s pretty amazing.”

Meanwhile, Cartwright is celebrating her own milestone as The Simpsons debuts its double holiday episode, O C’mon All Ye Faithful, streaming Dec. 17 on Disney+.