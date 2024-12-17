'Home Alone' actor unveils ONE scene from film that left him life-long scar

Macaulay Culkin spill insights from the shoot days of 'Home Alone'

Home Alone famed star Macaulay Culkin has admitted that he still has a scar which he got on the film’s set.

While recalling the moment, Culkin, who plays the famous Kevin McCallister in the 1990 family comedy, mentioned the scene where Joe Pesci, one of thieves, threatens to bite the young boy’s fingers just to get him carried away.

According to the 44-year-old actor, the 81-year-old veteran actually accidentally bit his fingers.

The Richie Rich star reminisced that he did not react much to that occurrence, however, it did left him a mark for life.

During the Q/A session in Rosemont, Illinois, Macaulay remembered the shoot days of Home Alone and shared this hidden event.

In a statement, the My Girl actor opened: "He [Joe] was trying to scare me. He was like, 'I want to be menacing to this kid.'"

"I have a scar. I saw his face and I’ve never, ever seen Joe Pesci actually scared. Because he’s like, 'I just bit a kid!'"

Home Alone is a popular and most-watched films of all time starring Macaulay, Joe, Daniel Stern, Kieran Culkin, Catherine O’Hara and John Heard.