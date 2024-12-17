Zara Tindall sides with Princess Eugenie amid growing tension in royal family

Zara Tindall has extended support to her cousin Princess Eugenie amid the growing tensions in the royal family.

The Mail reported that Princess Anne's daughter was recently spotted with the Princess of York grabbing Christmas lunch in Chelsea.

The British equestrian has seemingly been supporting Eugenie in tough times as his father Prince Andrew landed in huge trouble with his alleged involvement with a spy.

Moreover, the royal cousins' outing came after it was claimed that Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice would be celebrating Christmas with their in-laws and skipping the annual celebrations with the royal family in Sandringham.

It is important to mention that the Duke of York once again portrayed the royal family in a negative light after sources revealed his past connections with a Chinese spy, who was barred from the UK on national security grounds.

Previously, The Times claimed that King Charles urged Eugenie and Beatice's mother Sarah Ferguson to rescue Andrew as his scandal intensified.

The source shared, "If she could persuade her ex-husband to keep away from the camera lenses over the Christmas period, too, it would be the perfect present for Charles."