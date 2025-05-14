Justin Bieber leaves fans questioning with new update

Justin Bieber shares cryptic update amid ongoing social media frenzy

Justin Bieber have kept fans on their toes for a while now – from cryptic messages to depressing confessions and subtle digs, he has been an avid social media user lately.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 13th, and shared a carousel that spanned over 13 videos of him addressing the camera as he talked about various topics with a funny face-distorting filter over his face.

The Baby hitmaker touched upon faith and fishing, moving on to talk about honour and integrity in the new post.

Bieber began by talking about his “Alaska living” at the beginning of his career and kept shifting his topics.

The slides all seemed disconnected from each other as he picked up a different topic in each, without concluding the former thought. “You’ve been hurt. You’ve been afraid. You have been shut down. But let me tell you a little something,” he continued.

“G-o-d. Our boy Jesus, he’s got a plan, and he works all things together for Gucci,” he added, gearing towards faith, saying, “Gucci is what we mean when we mean good.”

In the last of his slides, the Grammy winner said, “I live by two truths that's honor and integrity. Now those two truths, they leave me with this. They leave me with purpose. They leave me with the desire to please. Now I want to please.”

He concluded by saying, “I wanna tease ya. I wanna lima bean squeeze ya, but that ain’t the dealio here,” and abruptly cut the video off.

This comes after Bieber has left fans questioning about his state of mind and health.

The Sorry singer has fueled the rumours of being under the influence of drugs with his recent pictures that feature him smoking with friends.