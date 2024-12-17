Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant take Sonic premiere by storm

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant were all smiles at the LA premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Monday night.
The couple made a rare public appearance, looking undeniably smitten as they posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Keanu, 60, who plays Sonic's nemesis, Shadow, in the animated film, looked sharp in a dark suit and a red and navy striped tie.
He wrapped his arm around Alexandra, 51, who dazzled in a black and silver glittering gown.
The artist completed her chic look with a metallic clutch and styled her platinum blonde bob into a sophisticated curl. It was a picture-perfect evening for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private.
The couple was joined by a star-studded lineup at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere, including Keanu's talented co-stars Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz. Carrey, who brings the villainous Doctor Eggman to life, and Schwartz, the voice of Sonic himself, added to the glamour of the evening.
The trio, alongside Alexandra, were all smiles as they posed together at the TCL Chinese Theatre, making for a memorable night in Hollywood.
