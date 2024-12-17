Harry and Meghan drop major hint about Archie and Lilibet’s public debut

Prince Harry and Meghan unveil heartwarming Christmas card.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made waves with their 2024 Christmas card, marking a significant shift as they included a rare glimpse of their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

The 'Happy Holidays' card, featuring six photographs, immediately caught the attention of royal watchers, with one heartwarming image showing the young siblings running toward their parents.

Although only the backs of the children were visible, the move is notable given the Sussexes' long-standing commitment to shielding their children from the public eye for safety and privacy.

Reports suggest the young royals may attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Vancouver next year.

The event, scheduled for February 8, is expected to focus on family, with participants encouraged to bring along their children for a more inclusive and supportive atmosphere.

A source previously told Express.co.uk: "Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote a new ‘family-friendly’ Invictus Games.

The Sussexes have been very involved with the organisational elements of the Vancouver Whistler events, and it was very much their idea to make this a family-friendly Games so that those taking part can bring their children along."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have consistently kept Archie and Lilibet out of the public eye since stepping back as senior royals in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California.