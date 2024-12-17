Sarah Ferguson set to give 'perfect' Christmas present to King Charles

King Charles makes emotional plea to Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew scandal

King Charles made a special request to Sarah Ferguson as Prince Andrew's new controversy once again protray the royal family in bad light.

The monarch has reportedly finding it difficult to deal with the Duke of York's alleged invovlement with the spy scandal.

The Times claimed that the King asked Sarah to help rescuing Andrew from the bad publicity and keeps him "out of the headlines."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother "might act as a bridge between the brothers" as the King is "not fond of confrontation."

However, the soruce revealed that it is "highly unlikely that any formal role would be offered" to Sarah in the royal fold.

An insider added, "If she could persuade her ex-husband to keep away from the camera lenses over the Christmas period, too, it would be the perfect present for Charles."

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Ferguson recently heaped praise on the monarch and shared a playful incident from the past.

She told The Sunday Times, "I’ve known the King all my life and I absolutely adore him. He’s kind and makes me laugh, and I love that he still calls me Fergie."