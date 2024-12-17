Kristin Cavallari confesses her love for THIS Yellowstone star

Kristin Cavallari's love confession for Yellowstone star

Kristin Cavallari has recently expressed her admiration for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner.

On Sunday, the Hills alum posed a question during an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories.

One of her followers asked, “When she was going to go on a date with Kevin.”

To which, Kristin replied, “Give him my number,” before adding, “forever crush”.

Earlier that same day, Kristin opened up that she would “prefer to date someone not in entertainment”.

She wrote, “I’ve gone on dates with ‘regular’ guys. I said that months ago and I’ve been pretty good at sticking to it.”

However, Kristin revealed that Kevin is an exception.

It is pertinent to mention that the Horizon star is single after divorcing wife Christine Baumgartner.

Interestingly, since leaving Christine, the Oscar-winning actor has reportedly been linked to singer Jewel, Sharon Stone, whom he flirted with at a party, and Mad Men star January Jones, per DailyMail.com.

Kristin’s social media comment came weeks after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke name-dropped Kevin on the Bravo series’ after show.

Meanwhile, Kevin also spoke up about his exit from Yellowstone as his character was killed in what appeared to be a suicide.

“I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night,” he said on an episode of SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program, in November.

Kevin added, “I didn't see it. I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it.”