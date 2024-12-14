Will Smith ‘publicly’ addresses connection claims around Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ parties

Will Smith on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs parties rumours

Will Smith has denied any connections with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs or the disgraced rapper’s parties.

During a recent performance in San Diego, the well-known rapper paused his set to shut down rumors linking him to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' controversial parties.

The speculation follows ongoing lawsuits alleging that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted attendees at these events.

“The world we’re in right now is really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true,” the rapper told the crowd, according to TMZ.

“I been seeing y’all memes and stuff, you’ve been making memes. I’ve seen the memes. Some of the stuff is funny. But I haven’t addressed any of this publicly but I want to say this very clear: I don’t have shit to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes. Stop all of that bullshit.”

He went on to clarify that he has never been involved in any of Combs' parties and has his own challenges to handle.

“I ain’t been anywhere near no damn freak off,” he stated.

“I do enough of my own shit, don’t be putting me in other people’s shit. I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid shit. So whatever y’all hearing, if somebody say that, it’s a damn lie. I ain’t even like baby oil.”

The remarks come as Combs remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., following his September arrest on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.