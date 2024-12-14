Guy Pearce reveals being offered Liam Neeson’s Ra’s Al Ghul first by Christopher Nolan

Guy Pearce on not getting Liam Neeson’s Ra’s Al Ghul by Christopher Nolan

Guy Pearce was Christopher Nolan’s first choice for the character of Ra’s Al Ghul in Batman Begins, but for some reasons Liam Neeson ended up getting the role.

The actor recently revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that despite his breakthrough performance in Memento, a Warner Bros. executive “just didn’t believe in me as an actor,” which led to him being overlooked for roles in Nolan’s subsequent films, including Batman Begins.

Pearce recalled the moment he was called for the role of Ra’s al Ghul, which ultimately went to Neeson.

“They flew me to London to discuss the Liam Neeson role, and I think it was decided on my flight that I wasn’t going to be in the movie,” Pearce said.

“So I get there and Chris is like, ‘Hey, you want to see the Batmobile and get dinner?’”

While Pearce missed out on that opportunity, Nolan’s long-standing collaboration with Warner Bros. ended after the 2020 release of Tenet.

The director has since moved to Universal Pictures, where he created the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

Nolan is currently working on a a new project, set for release in 2026, with an all-star cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway.

As for Pearce, he is gaining significant awards buzz this season.

The actor is expected to secure a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his widely praised performance in The Brutalist.