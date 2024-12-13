Guy Pearce reveals why he didn’t work in Christopher Nolan films after ‘Memento’

Guy Pearce on not working with Christopher Nolan after Memento.

Guy Pearce just shared why he never got to work with Christopher Nolan after Memento.

The actor recently revealed that a Warner Bros. executive prevented him from starring in the director’s films following their collaboration on the 2000’s movie.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Pearce shared that while Nolan considered him for roles in films like Batman Begins and The Prestige, the executive’s opinion ultimately stood in the way.

“He spoke to me about roles a few times over the years,” Pearce explained.

“The first Batman and The Prestige. But there was an executive at Warner Bros. who quite openly said to my agent, ‘I don’t get Guy Pearce. I’m never going to get Guy Pearce. I’m never going to employ Guy Pearce.’”

The Memento star added that while the executive’s stance was clear, it was also disheartening.

“So, in a way, that’s good to know. I mean, fair enough; there are some actors I don’t get. But it meant I could never work with Chris,” Pearce said.

Pearce noted that the executive “just didn’t believe in me as an actor,” which created a roadblock for roles in Nolan’s Warner Bros. era, including Batman Begins.

Despite flying to London to audition for the part of Ra’s al Ghul, the role ultimately went to Liam Neeson.

Nolan’s partnership with Warner Bros. spanned nearly two decades, producing iconic blockbusters such as The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Tenet.