How Kelly Ripa got adult kids to approve holiday card photo

Kelly Ripa on holiday family photo

Kelly Ripa got the holiday task done.

The talk show host found a creative and comical way to get her three children to agree on a family photo for their 2024 holiday card.

During the Live with Kelly and Mark episode on Friday, December 13, the talk show host shared the story of her clever tactic with husband Mark Consuelos.

“So you know, I just made our holiday card,” Ripa, 54, said. “This year, by the way, I got the kids to approve of a photo of all of us together.”

Ripa revealed her strategy, explaining that she sent her kids — Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21 — an unconventional option as motivation.

“What I did was, I sent my kids a picture of Madonna and me and her children and I said, ‘This is the family Christmas card this year unless you approve of the three of you in a photo of your dad and me. Here are your options.’”

According to Consuelos, 53, the humorous ultimatum worked like a charm.

“They all responded pretty quickly,” he noted.

Ripa added, “They literally said, ‘Do whatever you want,’” before jokingly declaring, “So I’m using Madonna and me and her kids.”

Earlier this week, Ripa and Consuelos gave fans a glimpse into their New York City townhouse during a video tour with Architectural Digest.

The couple revealed three giant paintings of eyeballs outside their bedroom, an artful nod to their children.

“By the way, those are our kids’ eyes,” Consuelos explained, adding a sentimental touch. “They don’t live here anymore, so when we leave our bedroom it feels like they’re still with us.”

Ripa chimed in, “And I could stare at my kids’ eyes forever. I just think they’re great.”