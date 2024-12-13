Jana Kramer celebrates Allan Russell's birthday with heartfelt tribute

Allan Russell receives heartfelt note on 44th birthday

Jana Kramer, American actress and country singer, has shared a loved up post for her husband Allan Russell.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old wished Allan on his birthday, sharing carousal of family photos.

The caption read, "Today we celebrate you, We are so grateful and lucky to have you in our life. Everyday you are always making sure everyone is happy but you can rest in that we always will be, because we have you."

"How you love, protect, and honor us is unlike anything I’ve ever known or felt….and watching you be a Dad to our kids is a gift to witness. When you get hard on yourself."

Jana went on adding, "I wish you could see what we see when we look at you, and have you feel what we feel because we are so proud of you …and love you beyond words... Happy birthday my love."

The series of snaps included, A cowboy Christmas star's children from the previous marriage, Jolie and Jace. She also shared a picture with Roman, whom she shares with Allan.

The family also includes Troy, Russell’s teen son from a previous relationship.

On the work front, Jana Kramer has been known for playing the role of Alex Dupre in the CW drama television series seventh season of One Tree Hill.