Megan Fox leans on ex-husband and his wife amid pregnancy and split

Megan Fox leans on ex Brian Austin Green while she navigates recent split with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox “feels fortunate” to be co-parenting with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and his wife Sharna Burgess as she deals with recent split from Machine Gun Kelly.

The 38-year-old songstress who is currently pregnant with her first baby with ex Kelly, co-parents her first three kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

As she prepares to welcome her fourth child, Green and Burgess has been a great support for her.

"She's been so happy about being pregnant. She's in a good place with both Brian and Sharna. She gets along really well with Sharna. Megan trusts her around the boys," a source told People Magazine.

"Brian's a great dad, too. Megan feels fortunate that her boys are loved and always taken care of," the insider added.

This comes after the Jennifer’s Body star announced her pregnancy in November. She took to Instagram and wrote, "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, referring to Kelly’s track last November, written about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss.

Earlier this year, Green commented on how he co-parents his three sons with Fox, in an interview.

"The number one [tip] is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids."

"People make a mistake of thinking that they're gonna do things so the separation doesn't affect the kids, and that's—of course, it's gonna affect the kids. The only choice you have is how it affects the kids."