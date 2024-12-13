Prince Harry’s Spare back in spotlight for unflattering Christmas twist

Spare was released in January 2023

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has once again found itself in the spotlight for an unflattering reason ahead of Christmas.

For the second consecutive year, the tell-all autobiography has been named the most traded-in memoir of 2024, according to data from the book resale website We Buy Books.

Released in January 2023, Spare initially set records as the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history, with its candid revelations about the Royal Family sparking widespread debate.

However, despite its initial success, the book has seen a growing number of readers opting to trade in their copies, with 2024 recording even higher figures than the previous year.

A spokesperson for We Buy Books confirmed, “For the second year running, Spare has been our most traded-in biography.”

The memoir delved into Prince Harry’s personal experiences, including strained relationships with his family. Among its many claims, the Duke of Sussex alleged that Prince William physically confronted him during an argument, referred to Meghan Markle with derogatory terms, and that King Charles III was envious of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Harry also claimed his father denied Meghan permission to accompany him to Scotland during the late Queen Elizabeth II's final moments.

While Spare made headlines for its explosive content, its apparent decline in long-term readership suggests a waning public interest in the memoir’s sensational stories.



